WATCH LIVE: Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats

Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat and former governor Terry McAuliffe in the race to...
Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat and former governor Terry McAuliffe in the race to become Virginia’s next governor, NBC News projects. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race, a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue. The win is sure to alarm national Democrats already nervous about holding their party’s narrow control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.

It will be the first time since 2014 that a Republican has been in the Executive Mansion.

The 54-year-old Youngkin is a political newcomer and was a virtual unknown at the start of the race.

Youngkin’s day-one agenda includes a series of tax cuts. Youngkin wants to eliminate the grocery tax, double standard tax deductions, offer a tax rebate and suspend an increase in the gas tax.

During his campaign, the former private-equity firm CEO pledged to create 400,000 jobs, over four years, and foster 10,000 startup businesses. But the economy isn’t his only talking point.

Youngkin also claims he will preside over the largest budget ever for Virginia schools and will support the police.

Before the race was officially called, former President Donald Trump thanked his “base” for voting for Youngkin, saying “without you, he would not have been close to winning. The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than ever before.”

Youngkin beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018.

President Joe Biden won Virginia by a comfortable 10 percentage points last year, but that disappeared as Youngkin beat back the Democrats’ efforts to portray him as a clone of former President Donald Trump.

