Pedestrian killed in Henrico crash identified as 60-year-old woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico have identified a 60-year-old woman who was killed in a crash.

The crash happened around 8:12 p.m. on Nov. 2 along the eastbound lanes of the 10000 block of West Broad Street between Innsbrook Road and Westerre Parkway.

According to the investigation, an Audi sedan was traveling east on Broad Street. A pedestrian was in the eastbound left lane and was struck by the sedan. The driver stopped, called the police and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver of the Audi was not injured. Vaughan Prichett, 60, of Richmond died on the scene.

Police say there are no charges in this incident due to the investigation.

