‘Our officers don’t get paid to die’: New details released in Chesterfield officer-involved shooting death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police Chief Jeff Katz says his officers did the right thing when they used deadly force to defend themselves during a standoff in January. And on Tuesday, he released more details about the shooting.

Officers were serving a warrant to 36-year-old Jeffery Kite at a mobile home on Lansmill Drive in Chesterfield on Jan. 13.

When Kite refused to come out, police tried for hours to negotiate with the man, using drones and a robot. Eventually, officers forced their way inside.

Police say Kite hid under a wooden bed, waiting for officers to come into his room. That’s when they say he fired two shots at the officers.

The officers weren’t struck but they did fire back - 47 times - striking and killing the man.

Chief Katz had some pretty strong words for anyone questioning the officers’ actions.

“I’d say get off your recliner and join a police department,” said Chief Katz during a press conference Wednesday. “Put yourself in a position where you have to put yourself in harm’s way for someone else. Our officers don’t get paid to die. They get paid to do good for others and make a difference. Our officers did that on this day.”

Police say Kite was a convicted felon at the time and should not have been in possession of a gun in the first place.

They say a woman purchased the gun about a week before the incident. Right now, she’s facing federal charges for giving Kite access to the gun.

The two officers who responded to the scene were placed on leave per protocol. They’ve since been cleared and are now back on the job.

