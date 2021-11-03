News to Know for Nov. 3: Youngkin wins Governor race; Pfizer vaccine for kids approved; Sunny, chilly day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at some of Virginia’s Election results and other top headlines this morning!

Sunny & Chilly

Early clouds give way to sun on another chilly day.

Turning Partly to mostly sunny and cool after a cold start. Highs in the low 50s.

Youngkin Wins Va. Governor Race

Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race early Wednesday, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first Republican to win statewide office here in 12 years.

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik | AP)

The 54-year-old Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe marked a sharp turnabout in a state that has shifted to the left over the past decade and was captured by President Joe Biden last year by a 10-point margin.

The election was the first major test of voter sentiment since Biden took office, and the results were a stern warning sign for the president’s own support.

Sears Wins Va. Lieutenant Governor’s Race

Republican Winsome Sears has made history after defeating Democratic challenger Hala Ayala to become Virginia’s first woman lieutenant governor.

Born in Jamaica, Sears became the first black female Republican, first female veteran, and the first naturalized citizen, to serve.

Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears arrives to speak before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik | AP)

On her website, Sears lists a variety of priorities including protecting Virginia’s Right-to-Work Law.

Sears also served a stint in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004. The election was an upset at the time.

House Control

Democrats and Republicans are locked in a battle for control of the Virginia House of Delegates.

The election results in about 12 competitive races were still too early to call early Wednesday.

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, left, talks with House Minority Leader Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, during the House session at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Democratic control of Virginia state government over the past two years has allowed lawmakers to dramatically reshape public policy with legislation reforming the criminal justice system, loosening abortion restrictions and expanding voting access. In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, the balance of power in the 100-seat House of Delegates is on the line. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Steve Helber | AP)

Democrats held a 55-45 majority heading into the election Tuesday. But Republicans waged an aggressive campaign to flip up to 13 seats held by Democrats whom they consider vulnerable.

The GOP needs to flip at least six seats to seize the majority. Republicans criticized a series of progressive policies promoted by Democrats to try to convince voters that Virginia has moved too far to the left.

Vaccine Sign-Off

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 5.

The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 — doses just a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.

Hope Pharmacy Gets Vaccines

Hope Pharmacy in Richmond has received the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.

The total number of doses coming into Virginia is approximately 377,000.

JUST IN: Hope Pharmacy in Richmond just received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds. Shots could go in arms later this week, pending approvals. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/aovUY9nVmZ — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) November 2, 2021

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) estimates there are approximately 723,000 5-11-year-old eligible children.

In addition to that, the pharmacies that are participating in the pediatric vaccination campaign through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are receiving 125,000 in this initial ordering wave.

Women Hurt From Fire

Two women were fighting for their lives after an overnight house fire, according to the Henrico County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 7900 block of Tamarind Drive, near Wilkinson Road, around 11:30 on Tuesday night.

Crews respond to a house fire on Tamarind Drive. (WWBT)

Crews found two women unresponsive in the home as smoke and fire came from the right side of the dwelling.

The two women were transported to VCU with life-threatening injuries.

Deadly Shooting In Henrico

Henrico police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Dabbs House Road for reports of a firearm violation around 8:30 p.m. (Henrico County Police Department)

Officers were called to Dabbs House Road for reports of a firearm violation around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. So far, the police do not have any suspects.

Virginia Career Works Job Fair

Virginia Career Works will be hosting a job fair featuring private employers from different industries.

The event will be held at the Virginia Career Works Henrico Center at 121 Cedar Fork Road from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Representatives of employers from the construction, trades, retail, food service, logistics, and health care sectors will be in attendance to discuss their current openings.

The event is free and open to the public, and participants are encouraged to dress in interview attire.

Final Thought

The whole secret of a successful life is to find out what is one’s destiny to do, and then do it - Henry Ford

