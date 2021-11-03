Mother, daughter dies after Henrico house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two women, a mother and daughter, who were seriously injured after an overnight house fire have died, according to the Henrico County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 7900 block of Tamarind Drive, near Wilkinson Road, around 11:27 on Tuesday night. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from several windows of the residence.

Crews found the two women unresponsive in the home as smoke and fire came from the right side of the dwelling.

Evetis D. Duren, 85 and Belinda D. Webster, 63, were transported to VCU with life-threatening injuries where they later died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

