Miyares wins Virginia’s attorney general race

Republican Jason Miyares says the office of Attorney General needs a new focus.
Republican Jason Miyares says the office of Attorney General needs a new focus.(wdbj7)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - Republican Jason Miyares has been elected Virginia’s attorney general. Miyares defeated two-term incumbent Mark Herring after a campaign in which he portrayed Herring as soft on crime.

The delegate from Virginia Beach will be the first Republican to hold the attorney general post since Ken Cuccinelli won in 2009.

Miyares highlighted his background as the son of a Cuban immigrant throughout the campaign.

He frequently criticized Herring for decisions by the state parole board to release inmates early without notifying victims. Herring said those decisions were totally outside his jurisdiction.

Herring released the following statement on Wednesday, Nov. 3:

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank the people of Virginia for trusting me to serve as your attorney general for the last eight years.

We showed Virginians a new vision for what this office could be, and what a difference an attorney general can make in their lives, and we have forever changed what Virginians will expect and demand from their attorney general.

This afternoon I called Jason Miyares to congratulate him on his victory and assure him that my team and I will do all we can to ensure a smooth and effective transition. He will be accepting a role and leading an office that has tremendous capacity for good in the lives of Virginians.

Over the last eight years, we have made Virginia a more just, fair, safe, and prosperous place for all. We passed new gun safety laws, expanded access to healthcare, extended rights and protections to LGBTQ Virginians, protected a woman’s right to choose, expanded voting rights, and took bold steps to combat climate change.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

