Man shot and killed in Henrico, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Dabbs House Road for reports of a firearm violation around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

So far, the police do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the police.

