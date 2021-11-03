Healthcare Pros
Man shot and killed in Henrico, police say

Officers were called to Dabbs House Road for reports of a firearm violation around 8:30 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Dabbs House Road for reports of a firearm violation around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

So far, the police do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the police.

