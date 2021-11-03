Healthcare Pros
Man found guilty after admitting shooting wife with shotgun

Joseph Tolbert mugshot
Joseph Tolbert mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County man has been found guilty after admitting to shooting his wife with a shotgun.

Joseph Tolbert, 42 of Barren Springs, was convicted of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Schedule II Drug and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He was sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison with 18 suspended, meaning he will serve an active sentence of 15 years. \

July 7, 2020, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a shooting in the Barren Springs area of Wythe County. Deputies found Tolbert standing over his wife, who had a wound to her arm, according to Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. Tolbert admitted shooting his wife with a 12-gauge shotgun filled with birdshot because of an argument they were having over car titles, said Jones.

Tolbert was a convicted felon and deputies found him carrying Methamphetamine.

“Mr. Tolbert shot his wife in a most cowardly fashion when he shot while her while she was turning away from him. Luckily, due to the quick actions of Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS, Ms. Tolbert survived and is still with us. Violent offenses like this have no place in our communities and violators will be punished,” said Jones.

