Man charged in connection with deadly shooting of Powhatan man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a Powhatan man in Richmond.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Oct. 24 in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.

Responding officers found 24-year-old Dylan Poonsammy of Powhatan with a gunshot wound. he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police later arrested 26-year-old Daquan Dixon of Richmond for conspiracy to commit murder. Police say additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.