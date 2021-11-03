Man charged in connection with deadly shooting of Powhatan man
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a Powhatan man in Richmond.
The shooting happened on Sunday, Oct. 24 in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.
Responding officers found 24-year-old Dylan Poonsammy of Powhatan with a gunshot wound. he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police later arrested 26-year-old Daquan Dixon of Richmond for conspiracy to commit murder. Police say additional charges are pending.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
