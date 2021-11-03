Healthcare Pros
Man charged in connection with deadly shooting of Powhatan man

Daquan Dixon, 26, of Richmond has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in an October...
Daquan Dixon, 26, of Richmond has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in an October deadly shooting.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a Powhatan man in Richmond.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Oct. 24 in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.

Responding officers found 24-year-old Dylan Poonsammy of Powhatan with a gunshot wound. he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police later arrested 26-year-old Daquan Dixon of Richmond for conspiracy to commit murder. Police say additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

