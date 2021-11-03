Healthcare Pros
Youngkin makes gains with suburbanites

Long-time Republican supporter Jim Wilson waits for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin to a arrive at a campaign rally in Leesburg, Va., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)(Cliff Owen | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A year after Donald Trump lost Virginia by 10 percentage points, Republican Glenn Youngkin is in a tight race for governor against Democrat Terry McAuliffe thanks to shifting support from some key voter groups.

Youngkin has made slight gains with suburbanites, voters 45 and older and voters in households earning $50,000 or less when compared with Trump in his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden. That’s according to AP VoteCast, a survey of voters.

Both Democrats and Republicans pulled together familiar coalitions. McAuliffe is the clear choice of voters under 45, women, Black voters, moderates and college graduates, while men, rural and small town voters and white evangelicals are squarely in Youngkin’s corner.

But small shifts with other groups could make a big difference. Tuesday’s race is tighter than originally expected, sparking concern among Democrats and potentially giving Republicans a playbook for competitive battlegrounds as they look to the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

