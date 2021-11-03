Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Kids ages 5 to 11 can get COVID-19 shots across Central Virginia starting this week

An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at...
An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Children ages 5 to 11 can finally get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Central Virginia as soon as Thursday. Health officials estimate any child in that age group who wants a shot will be able to get one within the month.

Appointments are already opening up: local health departments in Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield sent out alerts Wednesday, Nov. 3 urging parents to start looking for a time that works for them.

“Our team has been really busy adding those appointments into the system today and tomorrow,” Cat Long, Richmond-Henrico Health District Spokesperson said.

The majority of appointments are expected to be available starting next week. Many pediatric offices, family practices, and school-based clinics are also already offering appointments if parents would rather take that avenue.

VDH says there will be plenty of supply; the total number of doses coming into Virginia is approximately 377 thousand.

“About 252,000 doses are coming to doctors’ offices, health departments, other types of community providers, our community vaccination centers,” State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said. “125,000 of those doses will be coming to pharmacies to the federal retail pharmacy program.”

For anyone who has not been able to secure a slot for their child yet, health officials are urging parents not to worry. Next week, many appointments are expected to become available, beyond just the health department.

“Pediatricians will be able to offer the vaccines to five to 11-year-olds, as well as pharmacies, and our local health department events in the CVC sites,” Long said. “There are lots of opportunities available.”

Dr. Avula says, although children rarely get extremely sick with COVID-19, the vaccine is still crucial, especially with the threat of variants.

“When the Delta variant became the dominant strain, we saw a five-fold increase in pediatric hospitalizations,” Dr. Avula said. “A lot of that was just that the Delta variant is so much more contagious and with so many more pediatric infections, that resulted in a higher degree of severe disease.”

Vaccines could keep kids from being forced into long quarantines, especially with school in session.

“So far, the first couple of months, we’ve seen a lot of kids have to be quarantined, kept out of school for somewhere between 10 and 14 days,” Dr. Avula said. “When kids are fully vaccinated, they no longer need to be pulled out for quarantine.”

Part of the challenge with the statewide database is that it has to be a completely separate booking process from adult doses and boosters since the kid shots are a different mixture and a third of a typical Pfizer dose.

“Different providers are building their registration pathways for that and we should see those appointments start to pop up in the next couple of days,” Dr. Avula said. “I’ve already heard some people have been able to make appointments already.”

Click here to book an appointment. You have to select the “5 to 11 Pfizer” box when asked for vaccine type. If you don’t see any appointments, keep checking back or try calling your pediatrician, family practice or a pharmacy.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Watch Extended Live Coverage on Election Night Here
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early...
Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats
Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears arrives to speak before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at...
Republican Sears becomes 1st female lieutenant governor
Officers were called to Dabbs House Road for reports of a firearm violation around 8:30 p.m.
Richmond man shot and killed in Henrico identified
The polling site at Lifelong Learning Institute in Midlothian ran out of ballots so replacement...
Long line forms as Midlothian polling place runs out of ballots

Latest News

Vaccine appointments opening up for kids 5 to 11
Vaccine appointments opening up for kids 5 to 11
According to the Virginia Department of Health and the Richmond-Henrico Health District, the...
Richmond-area Community Vaccine Center will move to Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center
Nationwide, 1,700 CVS Health locations will accept appointments.
CVS Health accepting Pfizer vaccine appointments for kids age 5-11
Hope Pharmacy in Richmond has received the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for...
Hope Pharmacy receives first shipment of Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11