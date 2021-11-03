Henrico police investigating deadly pedestrian crash
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a deadly crash on Broad Street Tuesday night.
Police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a sedan, near Westerre Parkway around 8 p.m.
Eastbound traffic on Broad Street was closed at Innsbrook Road while police investigate.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.