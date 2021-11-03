Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Governor Ralph Northam issues statement congratulating Youngkin

FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Virginia lawmakers are set to start this year’s legislative session focused on COVID-19 relief efforts and legalizing marijuana. The 2021 session will kick off Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 with lawmakers meeting away from the Capitol as the state continues to wrestle with the impacts of a global pandemic that’s shut down school, closed businesses and left more than 5,000 Virginians dead in last 10 months, including a state senator. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement Wednesday morning congratulating Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, who defeated former governor Terry McAuliffe in the gubernatorial race.

Northam’s statement came shortly after a statement by McAuliffe conceding the race and also congratulating Youngkin.

Northam wrote:

“This morning I spoke with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin to congratulate him on being elected Governor of the greatest Commonwealth in the greatest country in the world. We will meet tomorrow to begin a smooth transition to his administration.

“We can all be proud that Virginia once again conducted a free and fair election with integrity. It is a hallmark of our American democracy that we all respect the results, no matter who wins. I want to thank the Virginia Department of Elections, registrars, poll workers, and all of the volunteers whose work sustains our shared faith in our democracy. Their commitment and integrity know no bounds.

“I encouraged the Governor-elect to continue the progress Virginia has begun—

  • bringing $77 billion in new capital investment and 100,000 jobs,
  • allocating the largest financial reserves in state history,
  • making Virginia the best state for business and for workers,
  • investing a record amount in public education,
  • expanding access to healthcare, early childhood education and free community college,
  • delivering universal broadband and clean energy,
  • delivering vaccination rates in the top ten among the states, and
  • making voting easier, even as other states make it harder.

“Over the past four years, Virginia has accomplished something unique in America—delivering the most progressive agenda in the country, while also preserving traditions of fiscal responsibility and economic stewardship. Most importantly, we have made Virginia a more welcoming, open, and inclusive Commonwealth. Virginians expect this critical work to continue.

“This election brought record voter turnout for a non-presidential election, because Virginians are engaged and involved in our government and democracy. That’s something we can all be proud of.

“Finally, thanks to every candidate who ran, from every party. It’s no small thing to put yourself out there as a candidate for public office, and we need good people to continue that commitment to public service.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch Extended Live Coverage on Election Night Here
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early...
Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats
The polling site at Lifelong Learning Institute in Midlothian ran out of ballots so replacement...
Long line forms as Midlothian polling place runs out of ballots
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Richmond man dies after being accidentally electrocuted while working on a house
(Source: AP Graphics Bank)
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant

Latest News

Richmonders voted “no” to the casino referendum Wednesday.
Richmond votes against building ONE Casino + Resort
Terry McAuliffe
Dem. Terry McAuliffe concedes Va. Governor’s race to Rep. Glenn Youngkin
Emily casino morning hit
Emily casino morning hit
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early...
Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats