First snow of the season for the Allegheny mountains

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s November 2nd and we have the first snow in the books across the Allegheny mountains. Now to be fair there were some wet snowflakes on October 26th but that did not accumulate to anything.

With this quick system that moved through on the morning of Tuesday, November 2nd many areas across the Alleghenies picked up the first coating of snow.

This is not unusual for the Alleghenies. The average first 0.10″ of snow can range from October 25th to November 7th for the Alleghenies.

Here’s a look at some of the average winter snowfall totals across the Allegheny mountains. Now for most of the Shenandoah Valley and many areas across the Potomac Highlands, average snowfall ranges from about 20-25″ a season. For the Allegheny mountains, average snowfall ranges from about 70-170″ per season!

Average Winter Snowfall (Allegheny Mountains)

Location Average Winter Snowfall (1991-2020) 30 year average DAVIS, WV 170″ SNOWSHOE, WV 144″ (ELEVATION 4,848) BAYARD, WV 118″ ELKINS, WV 69″ MUSTOE, VA 39″

Check out some of the snow photos below:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.