FBI offers $10,000 reward for information on 2013 disappearance of Virginia man

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the disappearance and possible murder of a Northumberland County man in 2013.

On March 9, 2013, Marcus Andrapolis Robinson, 29, disappeared and was last seen at his parent’s home in Heathsville.

Robinson’s vehicle was on fire and was found on March 10 in Northumberland County. According to investigators, the fire was intentionally set and there was evidence of gunfire inside the car. Robinson was not found at the scene.

Officials believe Robinson is a murder victim and believe those responsible disposed of his body.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 804-261-1044 or through Tips.FBI.gov; to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office via Crime Stoppers, 804-462-7463; or to the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221.

