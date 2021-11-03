Healthcare Pros
CVS Health accepting Pfizer vaccine appointments for kids age 5-11

Nationwide, 1,700 CVS Health locations will accept appointments.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CVS Health announced they are now accepting appointments for the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Fifty-five select locations in Virginia will be offering appointments. Nationwide, 1,700 CVS Health locations will accept appointments.

CVS Health says shots will start on Nov. 7 once vaccines and have been shipped and received.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

