CVS Health accepting Pfizer vaccine appointments for kids age 5-11

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CVS Health announced they are now accepting appointments for the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Fifty-five select locations in Virginia will be offering appointments. Nationwide, 1,700 CVS Health locations will accept appointments.

CVS Health says shots will start on Nov. 7 once vaccines and have been shipped and received.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

