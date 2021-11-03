Ashland releases schedule for holiday events, specials
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The town of Ashland has released its schedule for this year’s holiday events and specials!
The calendar of events includes:
- Nov. 6 - ‘‘Light Up The Tracks’, presented by Dominion Energy will take place on Nov. 6. Buildings in downtown Ashland, Ashland’s Center Street and historic homes at Randolph-Macon College will be lined in twinkling white lights. There will also be a Tree Lighting Celebration at 6 p.m.
- Dec. 4 - Ashland Christmas Market from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Shops will have sidewalk sales, pop-up shops and displays from local artisans and crafters. There will also be live music, outdoor dining, art exhibits and more.
- Dec. 11 - Jolly Jaunt Bar Crawl on Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can dress up as their favorite holiday villain or hero and walk through downtown Ashland. Ashland Theatre will have an after-party and concert from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Dec. 31 - Light The Way to 2022 on Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a lighted stroll through Downtown Ashland.
