AP VoteCast: Youngkin viewed more favorably than Trump

People gather the election night party for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin...
People gather the election night party for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin arrives as election results come in on election night in Chantilly, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AP - Republican Glenn Youngkin did his best to keep former President Donald Trump at arm’s length in his closely watched race for Virginia governor against Democrat Terry McAuliffe. That strategy appears to have had the intended effect.

A majority of Virginia voters say they have an unfavorable view of the former president, but Youngkin fares better.

A survey of voters, AP VoteCast, finds that about half have a favorable opinion of the former private equity executive.

The economy ranked as the top issue facing the commonwealth, with the coronavirus pandemic and education trailing, and voters were split in their opinion of President Joe Biden’s performance.

