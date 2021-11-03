AG Herring concedes race to Miyares

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, running for re-election against Republican Jason Miyares, has conceded the election.

With 95% of precincts statewide reporting as of Wednesday evening, Miyares led Herring 1,650,513 votes to 1,615,545.

He released the following statement the day after the election:

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank the people of Virginia for trusting me to serve as your attorney general for the last eight years.

We showed Virginians a new vision for what this office could be, and what a difference an attorney general can make in their lives, and we have forever changed what Virginians will expect and demand from their attorney general.

This afternoon I called Jason Miyares to congratulate him on his victory and assure him that my team and I will do all we can to ensure a smooth and effective transition. He will be accepting a role and leading an office that has tremendous capacity for good in the lives of Virginians.

Over the last eight years, we have made Virginia a more just, fair, safe, and prosperous place for all. We passed new gun safety laws, expanded access to healthcare, extended rights and protections to LGBTQ Virginians, protected a woman’s right to choose, expanded voting rights, and took bold steps to combat climate change.

We cracked down on predatory lending, fought the opioid crisis, protected the rights of immigrants and new Americans, and eliminated Virginia’s rape kit backlog.

These are victories that once seemed unimaginable, but now, these historic achievements will be the benchmark that Virginians expect from their attorney general.

I will never forget the families who told me through tears what our fight for marriage equality meant to them. Or the survivors who said that eliminating the rape kit backlog finally made them feel like their Commonwealth cared. Or the DREAMer who can finally pursue their dreams here in their home state. Or the everyday Virginians who got money put back in their pocket because of the work we did on their behalf.

We have had the honor of writing an amazing chapter in the history of our state, and for that, I will always be grateful.”

