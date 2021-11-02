Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Voters report ease at the polls on Election Day

Voters at the Parks and Rec Building on Staples Mill Road
Voters at the Parks and Rec Building on Staples Mill Road(wwbt/nbc12)
By Enzo Domingo
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After a month of early voting, it all comes down to Election Day and some voters say the whole process was easier than expected.

“I was in there less than five minutes,” said Dee Mitchell.

That was a shared experience for many voters today at the Parks and Rec building off Staples Mill Road in Henrico.

After over a month of early in-person voting, the holdouts took to the polls. According to some, the typical staples of election day were missing:

“I’m surprised that there’s not more people standing outside trying to tell you who you should vote for,” said Emily Thomas.

Much of the smoothness of Election Day can be attributed to early voting, which has already pulled in over a million votes according to the Department of Elections’ Commissioner, Chris Piper.

In a crucial election such as this, some voters chose to make it a family affair, like Arlene Mountford who voted along with her children.

“I don’t normally vote, usually just the presidential elections, but I thought it was important this time to get in and vote,” she said.

Election Day had a lot of anticipation behind it, especially if for new voters like Aleksander Radoulov.

“This was a particularly exciting one to have as your first one voting. It felt pretty cool to have one extra candidate on a ballot there: Princess Blanding,” he said.

For another first-timer, Daryl Taylor, this was decades in the making:

“I’m 40 years old. As soon as I turned 18, I got into some trouble and I recently got my rights back to vote and it just feels good being able to get my voice heard.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield police arrested 17 men who face a total of 32 charges in a two-day child sex sting.
Chesterfield police arrest 17 men in online child sex sting
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Richmond man dies after being accidentally electrocuted while working on a house
David Sparks, 52, of Spotsylvania was arrested and charged with felony distribution of a...
Man arrested after months-long investigation leads to over $850,000 in drugs, weapons, other items
In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along...
Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver who died after vehicle slid into water in Chesterfield identified

Latest News

Richmond residents are weighing in on the city's casino referendum.
Richmond voters weigh in on casino referendum
Watch Extended Live Coverage on Election Night Here
Virginia’s election could sway national politics
Virginia’s election could sway national politics
short wait times
Short wait times at polling locations this Election Day