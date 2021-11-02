Voters report ease at the polls on Election Day

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After a month of early voting, it all comes down to Election Day and some voters say the whole process was easier than expected.

“I was in there less than five minutes,” said Dee Mitchell.

That was a shared experience for many voters today at the Parks and Rec building off Staples Mill Road in Henrico.

After over a month of early in-person voting, the holdouts took to the polls. According to some, the typical staples of election day were missing:

“I’m surprised that there’s not more people standing outside trying to tell you who you should vote for,” said Emily Thomas.

Much of the smoothness of Election Day can be attributed to early voting, which has already pulled in over a million votes according to the Department of Elections’ Commissioner, Chris Piper.

In a crucial election such as this, some voters chose to make it a family affair, like Arlene Mountford who voted along with her children.

“I don’t normally vote, usually just the presidential elections, but I thought it was important this time to get in and vote,” she said.

Election Day had a lot of anticipation behind it, especially if for new voters like Aleksander Radoulov.

“This was a particularly exciting one to have as your first one voting. It felt pretty cool to have one extra candidate on a ballot there: Princess Blanding,” he said.

For another first-timer, Daryl Taylor, this was decades in the making:

“I’m 40 years old. As soon as I turned 18, I got into some trouble and I recently got my rights back to vote and it just feels good being able to get my voice heard.”

