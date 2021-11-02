Healthcare Pros
Virginia’s early and absentee ballots will be reported 1st this election

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new state law means we’ll see results from Virginia’s early and absentee ballots first. Ballots cast on Election Day will be released afterwards.

“This will enable people to see separately what the in-person and mail ballot vote was, and then, as the Election Day balloting proceeds, I think you’ll see a different total,” University of Virginia Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said.

Patience is key this election night.

“McAuliffe is going to do well in the early vote. Youngkin is going to do well in the Election Day vote, but that’s not to say there aren’t plenty of Republicans voting early. That’s not to say there aren’t plenty of Democrats voting on Election Day,” Sabato said.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball switched its prediction for the governor’s race Monday, November 1, from “Leans Democratic” to “Leans Republican.”

“The Election Day vote is going to be tilted toward the Republicans. The early vote will be tilted toward Democrats,” Sabatro said. “People should not reach any drastic conclusion early before they see a really good sampling of votes.”

It’s going to be a waiting game, for all the votes to be counted and the results to come in.

