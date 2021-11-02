Virginia War Memorial announces new exhibit honoring 32 Virginia heroes on Veterans Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial will be opening a new exhibit to the public this Veterans Day honoring Virginia heroes.

“Who They Were: Lives Worth Remembering” will officially open on Nov. 11 following the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony. The ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. the same day.

The Virginia War Memorial says the exhibit will highlight the lives of 32 Virginia men and women who were killed in action, and whose names are among the nearly 12,000 names of Virginia heroes engraved on the glass and stone walls of the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory-20th Century and Shrine of Memory-Global War on Terrorism and Beyond.

Dr. Clay Mountastle, Director of the Virginia War Memorial spoke about the exhibit.

“This new exhibit uses personal photos and items, letters and artifacts from our collection to better tell the stories about a few of them so they are more than simply names on the walls in our Shrines of Memory,” Mountcastle said.

Mountcastle adds that the fallen heroes featured in the exhibit represent the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard. They come from different personalities and were from localities throughout the state.

The Memorial says those profiled served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.