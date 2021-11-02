Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Tech expert and students talk about expectation of young voter turnout on Election Day

Virginia Tech's Burruss Hall on Monday. WDBJ7 spoke with students and an expert about young...
Virginia Tech's Burruss Hall on Monday. WDBJ7 spoke with students and an expert about young voting expectations on November 2nd.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Young voters came out in historic numbers for the 2020 Presidential Election. But Virginia Tech Political Science Professor, Karen Hult, said she doesn’t expect that to be the same for 2021.

“The enthusiasm for this election is certainly much less than it was in the Presidential, which is not that surprising. Moreover, I think there has been some voter fatigue especially among younger people as well as among older people.”

Hult believes that might also be because young voters aren’t seeing candidates campaign on issues that they care about.

“Top on that list for many is climate change and we’ve not seen either of the statewide candidates devote quite as much attention as some would like to see.”

On Virginia Tech’s campus Monday, when speaking with more than a dozen students, many admitted they didn’t plan on voting, but some also aren’t eligible to in Virginia. (out of state residents and international students)

For one VT sophomore, Kwasi Ntiamoah-Mafoh, the 2020 election was his first time voting.

“I would always see my parents go out and get the I voted sticker and I was like, I really want to be like that. It kind of felt empowering and I liked knowing I was making a difference.”

A year later, that feeling hasn’t changed.

“It’s never offseason to be honest. You always have to stay engaged with your community and you always have to do what you feel is right, and voting is what’s right.”

Ntiamoah-Mafoh said he makes it a priority to show his friends the importance of getting out to vote.

Hult said though young voter turnout is expected to be lower this year, their votes could still be significant in deciding races.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along...
Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash
Chesterfield police arrested 17 men who face a total of 32 charges in a two-day child sex sting.
Chesterfield police arrest 17 men in online child sex sting
Morgan Bullock, 22, of Midlothian received her training from the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance.
VCU student makes history as first African American woman to join Riverdance after viral TikTok
Last seen on Oct. 30 after attending a sporting event. If you see her, call Chesterfield County...
Chesterfield Police: missing, runaway teenager found safe
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver who died after vehicle slid into water in Chesterfield identified

Latest News

Richmond Election Director Keith Balmer says early and absentee ballots are being counted first...
Richmond Precinct makes final preparations ahead of Election Day
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Richmond man dies after being accidentally electrocuted while working on a house
The public is invited to join the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia to honor those...
U.S. Navy Veteran, Chesterfield’s Uncle Sam to be honored at annual Veterans Day ceremony along with others
The suspect is described as a black male, around 35 to 40 years of age and about 6 feet tall...
Police search for suspect involved in gas station robbery