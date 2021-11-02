Virginia GOP hoping to ride coattails in down-ballot races

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - Virginia Republicans are hoping to ride the coattails of their gubernatorial nominee in the down-ballot races for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Voters electing the lieutenant governor on Tuesday are choosing between two women, guaranteeing that whoever wins will make history. The post has been held by men for the entirety of the state’s history.

Woodbridge Democratic Del. Hala Ayala is facing Republican Winsome Sears, who last held public office two decades ago.

Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking a third term in a contest against Republican Jason Miyares, a delegate from Virginia Beach.

Virginia’s marquee race Tuesday is that between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican insurgent candidate Glenn Youngkin.