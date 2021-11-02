Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia GOP hoping to ride coattails in down-ballot races

Virginia Republicans are hoping to ride the coattails of their gubernatorial nominee in the...
Virginia Republicans are hoping to ride the coattails of their gubernatorial nominee in the down-ballot races for lieutenant governor and attorney general.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - Virginia Republicans are hoping to ride the coattails of their gubernatorial nominee in the down-ballot races for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Voters electing the lieutenant governor on Tuesday are choosing between two women, guaranteeing that whoever wins will make history. The post has been held by men for the entirety of the state’s history.

Woodbridge Democratic Del. Hala Ayala is facing Republican Winsome Sears, who last held public office two decades ago.

Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking a third term in a contest against Republican Jason Miyares, a delegate from Virginia Beach.

Virginia’s marquee race Tuesday is that between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican insurgent candidate Glenn Youngkin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield police arrested 17 men who face a total of 32 charges in a two-day child sex sting.
Chesterfield police arrest 17 men in online child sex sting
In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along...
Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Richmond man dies after being accidentally electrocuted while working on a house
David Sparks, 52, of Spotsylvania was arrested and charged with felony distribution of a...
Man arrested after months-long investigation leads to over $850,000 in drugs, weapons, other items
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver who died after vehicle slid into water in Chesterfield identified

Latest News

Everything you need to know about Virginia’s 2021 election
Democrats are hoping to hold on to their 55-45 majority in Tuesday’s election, in which all 100...
Virginia Democrats hope to maintain control of House
Early ballots wait to be processed by election judges in the Jefferson County, Colo., elections...
Elections across US showcase security steps, new voting laws
Everything you need to know about Virginia’s 2021 election
Everything you need to know about Virginia’s 2021 election