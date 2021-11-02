Virginia Democrats hope to maintain control of House

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) - Virginia Democrats and Republicans are battling for control of the House of Delegates. Democrats are hoping to hold on to their 55-45 majority in Tuesday’s election, in which all 100 seats are on the ballot.

Republicans have aggressively targeted 13 Democrats in races they see as competitive. They need to flip at least six seats to reclaim the majority they lost two years ago.

The election is being closely watched as a referendum on the sweeping progressive reforms Democrats have pushed through the legislature over the past two years. They include the repeal of the death penalty, the legalization of marijuana and a series of police reforms.

