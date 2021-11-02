Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
U.S. Navy Veteran, Chesterfield’s Uncle Sam to be honored at annual Veterans Day ceremony along with others

The public is invited to join the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia to honor those who have served(Cris Watson)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be honoring a U.S. Navy Veteran and the county’s Uncle Sam along with others who served during its annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

The event, sponsored by Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia will be held Nov. 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Historic 1917 Courthouse Green at 10011 Iron Bridge Road.

Tommy Sammons will be given a tribute during the event for his service in the Navy and his continued service to the county.

The program will feature the origins of “Taps,” which was created by Union Major General Daniel Butterfield to honor his men while in camp at Berkeley Plantation located in Charles City during 1862.

Artifacts from the plantation will be on display for the day in the Chesterfield County Museum, located behind the 1917 Chesterfield County Courthouse.

The event is free and open to the public.

