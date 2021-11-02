Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: An early winter pattern sets in

Spotty light rain today with highs only in the low 50s
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn much cooler today, and the cool trend will last into the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few areas of spotty light rain, especially during the midday and early afternoon. Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

First Alert: Warming up into the 70s is likely next week.

