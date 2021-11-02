Healthcare Pros
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant

(Source: AP Graphics Bank)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Health officials in Virginia say three adults have died from complications of a hepatitis A outbreak being linked to a restaurant chain.

The Roanoke Times reports officials have identified at least 49 cases and 31 hospitalizations from the outbreak.

Roanoke Valley’s health district says an employee who worked at three Famous Anthony’s locations in Roanoke was diagnosed with the virus.

Officials say anyone who visited any of the three locations between Aug. 10 and Aug. 27 may have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms, but health district director Cynthia Morrow says anyone who was exposed likely would have experienced symptoms already.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

