Richmond man dies after being accidentally electrocuted while working on a house

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man has died after being accidentally electrocuted Monday night.

Police say close to 7:00 p.m. on the 1000 block of Highland Street, a 45-year-old man was working on a house. He went to move his aluminum ladder that was leaning against the house when he accidentally made contact with a power wire which resulted in his electrocution.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

