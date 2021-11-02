Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Police search for suspect involved in gas station robbery

The suspect is described as a black male, around 35 to 40 years of age and about 6 feet tall weighing approximately 225 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jean pants, black mask, and black gloves.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect involved in a gas station robbery Monday night.

Police say the robbery happened close to 9:30 p.m. at the M&M Shell at 5400 Jefferson Davis Highway, and the suspect entered the business armed with a firearm and demanded money.

Then, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store. He is described as a black male between the ages of 35 to 40, about 6 feet tall weighing around 225 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black mask, and black gloves.

No one was injured in the incident, and police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.

