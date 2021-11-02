News to Know for Nov. 2: Election Day in Virginia; Election preparations; Children’s vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Election Day has arrived! Here are some of our top headlines before you head out to the polls!

Early Winter Pattern

Temperatures turn much cooler today, and the cool trend will last into the upcoming weekend.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few areas of spotty light rain, especially during the midday and early afternoon.

Highs in the low 50s.

Election Day: What You Need To Know

Identification is required when voting in person. Here’s a full list of what is accepted by the Virginia Department of Elections.

You can find your polling place by entering your information on the department’s website.

Important Dates

Early voting ended already, so if you still need to cast a ballot, you’ll have to get to your polling place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Who’s On The Ballot?

STATEWIDE

Governor

Left to Right: Terry McAuliffe & Glenn Youngkin

Princess Blanding, sister of Marcus-David Peters, speaks to protesters outside the Stuart C. Siegal Center on the first day of the 2020 General Assembly special session. (Andrew Ringle, Capital News Service)

Three candidates are looking to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, who cannot serve more than one consecutive term.



Terry R. McAuliffe, Democratic. Learn more about Virginia’s Democratic candidate here



Glenn A. Youngkin, Republican. Learn more about Virginia’s Republican candidate here

Princess L. Blanding, Liberation. Learn more about Virginia’s Liberation Party candidate here

Lieutenant Governor

Hala Ayala and Winsome Sears (Hala Ayala Facebook and Winsome Sears Facebook)

Two candidates are looking to fill Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s seat.

Hala S. Ayala, Democratic



Winsome E. Sears, Republican



Learn more about both candidates here.



Attorney General

Two men are on the ballot for Virginia’s top prosecutor; Republican Jason Miyares is challenging incumbent Democrat Mark Herring to be Attorney General. (Associated Press)

Mark R. Herring, Incumbent, Democratic



Jason S. Miyares, Republican



Learn more about both candidates here.



Preparing For Election Day

With just hours until polls open in Virginia, preparations are well underway to make sure everything runs smoothly as possible.

Richmond Director of Elections Keith Balmer says localities have been hard at work shutting down early voting locations as they prepare to open election voting booths and are ensuring everyone’s vote will count.

Balmer says there are 157,000 voters registered in Richmond of which 24,000 have already cast their ballot early.

He says the 2020 election saw 60% of registered voters cast their ballot before Election Day.

Children’s Vaccines

Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden administration is assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11, the White House said Monday. The first could go into kids’ arms by midweek.

On Tuesday, a special advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to consider detailed recommendations for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to younger children.

The Food and Drug Administration already cleared the shots, which deliver about one-third of the vaccine given to adults.

After CDC advisers make their recommendations, agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will give the final order.

Man Dies After Being Electrocuted

A Richmond man has died after being accidentally electrocuted Monday night.

Police say close to 7:00 p.m. on the 1000 block of Highland Street, a 45-year-old man was working on a house.

(Dakota News Now)

He went to move his aluminum ladder that was leaning against the house when he accidentally made contact with a power wire which resulted in his electrocution.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Hanover Special Meeting

The school board in Hanover will be holding a special meeting this week on the district’s proposed changes to its transgender policy.

All Virginia schools are required by law to create more inclusive policies that help protect transgender students against discrimination.

Hanover County Public Schools (Hanover County Public Schools)

Those policies were supposed to be in place before the start of this school year.

Those who wish to speak are asked to sign up before Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. The special meeting will be held on Nov. 4.

Woman Falls Into Sinkhole

A woman is expected to be okay after she fell to the bottom of a sinkhole.

Petersburg Engine 2 and Truck 1 responded to the 100 block of E. Bank Street after the woman fell down the 20-foot sinkhole.

The woman is expected to be okay. (Petersburg Engine 2 & Truck 1)

After being rescued, the woman was treated at the scene for any injuries.

Fire officials say she is expected to be okay.

Hanover Job Fair

Hanover County Public Schools is holding a job fair.

The district needs bus drivers, custodians, food service staff and substitute teachers.

The job fair will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Mechanicsville High School.

Final Thought

Everything you can imagine is real - Pablo Picasso

