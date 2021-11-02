Missing 63-year-old Henrico man with dementia last seen on foot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a 63-year-old missing Henrico man with dementia who was last seen on foot.

Robert Lucy went missing from the 1900 block of Libbie Avenue around 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 2.

Lucy was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and hospital socks. He is 5′10″ tall, weighs 165 pounds, has brown eyes, short grey hair and full-framed glasses.

Police say Lucy can walk long distances and may be partially verbal if encountered.

Anyone with information on Lucy’s whereabouts should call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.