Missing 63-year-old Henrico man with dementia last seen on foot
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a 63-year-old missing Henrico man with dementia who was last seen on foot.
Robert Lucy went missing from the 1900 block of Libbie Avenue around 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 2.
Lucy was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and hospital socks. He is 5′10″ tall, weighs 165 pounds, has brown eyes, short grey hair and full-framed glasses.
Police say Lucy can walk long distances and may be partially verbal if encountered.
Anyone with information on Lucy’s whereabouts should call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.
