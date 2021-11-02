Long line forms as Midlothian polling place runs out of ballots

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Long lines remained at one Chesterfield polling location as the clock struck 7 p.m., when polls were supposed to close in the state.

The polling site at Lifelong Learning Institute in Midlothian ran out of ballots so replacement ballots were brought in. However, those ballots were for a different precinct and could not be used at the site.

People who were in line by seven were allowed to vote, it just took a bit longer.

The state board of elections is expected to speak about this and other issues being reported across the area at 8 p.m.

