‘LIME’ Scooters offer free rides to election polls

This is the third election LIME has offered the discount.(Lime Scooter website)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you still need to cast your ballot, LIME Scooters are offering free rides to the election polls with a promo code!

When you go to pay for the ride on the app, make sure to use the promo code specifically for Richmond. The code is ‘2021RichmondRideToThePolls’.

The code is good for two free rides up to 30 minutes long.

