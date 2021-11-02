‘LIME’ Scooters offer free rides to election polls

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you still need to cast your ballot, LIME Scooters are offering free rides to the election polls with a promo code!

When you go to pay for the ride on the app, make sure to use the promo code specifically for Richmond. The code is ‘2021RichmondRideToThePolls’.

The code is good for two free rides up to 30 minutes long.

This is the third election LIME has offered the discount.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.