Hope Pharmacy receives first shipment of Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hope Pharmacy in Richmond has received the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.

The total number of doses coming into Virginia is approximately 377,000.

JUST IN: Hope Pharmacy in Richmond just received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds. Shots could go in arms later this week, pending approvals. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/aovUY9nVmZ — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) November 2, 2021

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) estimates there are approximately 723,000 5-11-year-old eligible children.

In addition to that, the pharmacies that are participating in the pediatric vaccination campaign through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are receiving 125,000 in this initial ordering wave.

VDH says they get three shipments within each ordering wave.

Shots could go in children’s arms later this week pending approval.

