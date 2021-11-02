Healthcare Pros
Hope Pharmacy receives first shipment of Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11

Hope Pharmacy in Richmond has received the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hope Pharmacy in Richmond has received the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.

The total number of doses coming into Virginia is approximately 377,000.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) estimates there are approximately 723,000 5-11-year-old eligible children.

In addition to that, the pharmacies that are participating in the pediatric vaccination campaign through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are receiving 125,000 in this initial ordering wave.

VDH says they get three shipments within each ordering wave.

Shots could go in children’s arms later this week pending approval.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

