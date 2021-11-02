Hanover schools’ to hold meeting discussing transgender policies

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The school board in Hanover will be holding a special meeting this week on the district’s proposed changes to its transgender policy.

All Virginia schools are required by law to create more inclusive policies that help protect transgender students against discrimination. Those policies were supposed to be in place before the start of this school year.

The topic was brought up at the last meeting that took place in October.

School leaders say so many people are signed up to speak during the public comment segment of that meeting, they are worried not everyone will get a chance.

Those who wish to speak are asked to sign up before Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.

The special meeting will be held on Nov. 4.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.