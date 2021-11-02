Healthcare Pros
Hanover schools’ to hold meeting discussing transgender policies

Hanover County Public Schools
Hanover County Public Schools
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The school board in Hanover will be holding a special meeting this week on the district’s proposed changes to its transgender policy.

All Virginia schools are required by law to create more inclusive policies that help protect transgender students against discrimination. Those policies were supposed to be in place before the start of this school year.

The topic was brought up at the last meeting that took place in October.

Hanover County Public Schools discuss changes to transgender student policies

School leaders say so many people are signed up to speak during the public comment segment of that meeting, they are worried not everyone will get a chance.

Those who wish to speak are asked to sign up before Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.

The special meeting will be held on Nov. 4.

