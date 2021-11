HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools is holding a job fair.

The district needs bus drivers, custodians, food service staff and substitute teachers.

The job fair will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Mechanicsville High School.

