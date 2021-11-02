Forecast: Turning much cooler starting Tuesday
Highs in the low 50s and lows in the 30s signal November is here
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn much cooler starting on Tuesday, and the cool trend will last into the upcoming weekend.
Monday Evening: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Friday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
