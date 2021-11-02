Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Turning much cooler starting Tuesday

Highs in the low 50s and lows in the 30s signal November is here
By Megan Wise
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn much cooler starting on Tuesday, and the cool trend will last into the upcoming weekend.

Monday Evening: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

