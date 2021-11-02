Forecast: Turning much cooler starting Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn much cooler starting on Tuesday, and the cool trend will last into the upcoming weekend.

Monday Evening: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.