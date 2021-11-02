Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights set to return

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy’s GardenFest of Lights will be returning this year with its new theme: Naturally Connected.

The event will open to the public from Nov. 22, 2021, to Jan. 9, 2022, each night from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and will be closed on Thanksgiving, Dec. 24, and Dec. 25.

Tickets are available online only and must be purchased in advance. Children under age 3 will not need a ticket.

Masks will be strongly encouraged indoors for all attending.

