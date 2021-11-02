Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights set to return

The event will open to the public from Nov. 22, 2021, to Jan. 9, 2022, each night from 4:00...
The event will open to the public from Nov. 22, 2021, to Jan. 9, 2022, each night from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.(Source: Universal Concepts)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy’s GardenFest of Lights will be returning this year with its new theme: Naturally Connected.

The event will open to the public from Nov. 22, 2021, to Jan. 9, 2022, each night from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and will be closed on Thanksgiving, Dec. 24, and Dec. 25.

Tickets are available online only and must be purchased in advance. Children under age 3 will not need a ticket.

Masks will be strongly encouraged indoors for all attending.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along...
Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash
Chesterfield police arrested 17 men who face a total of 32 charges in a two-day child sex sting.
Chesterfield police arrest 17 men in online child sex sting
Morgan Bullock, 22, of Midlothian received her training from the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance.
VCU student makes history as first African American woman to join Riverdance after viral TikTok
Last seen on Oct. 30 after attending a sporting event. If you see her, call Chesterfield County...
Chesterfield Police: missing, runaway teenager found safe
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver who died after vehicle slid into water in Chesterfield identified

Latest News

The event will feature hundreds of artists and craftsmen from more than 20 states.
Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic returns to Richmond Raceway Complex
The thirty-two fallen heroes featured in the exhibit represent the Army, Navy, Marines, Air...
Virginia War Memorial announces new exhibit honoring 32 Virginia heroes on Veterans Day
The Valentine Museum will be hosting two events exploring the voices and values represented in...
Valentine Museum to host events highlighting the voices, values represented in Richmond’s public artworks
Richmond Flying Squirrels logo
Richmond Flying Squirrels announce 2022 home game schedule