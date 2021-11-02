Del. Hurst pulled over after campaign signs damaged; opponent issues statement

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Delegate Chris Hurst (D-12) was pulled over in traffic Monday night and notified that his license was suspended. No charges have been filed.

Hurst was pulled over after a Radford City Sheriff’s deputy saw a woman turning over and messing with campaign signs at the Radford Rec Center, an election polling precinct. The deputy then saw the woman get in a car. When the deputy did a traffic stop and requested assistance from a Radford Police officer, the driver of the car was identified as Hurst. The woman’s name has not been released.

The Radford Police officer took a statement from the deputy and confirmed damage to several political signs.

Virginia State Police have taken over the investigation at the request of Radford Police.

Jason Ballard, running as a Republican for the same seat Hurst holds, issued this statement:

“I am deeply disappointed that Chris Hurst has decided to end his campaign in such a reckless way. His latest misstep is yet another reason why he doesn’t deserve another term as Delegate. I, on the other hand, will remain laser focused on the issues that matter most to the people of the 12th District. I will always strive to set a good and positive example for my children and the fine people of the New River Valley.”

Hurst has not responded for requests for a comment on this incident, but Tweeted this Tuesday morning:

Hurst has not responded for requests for a comment on this incident, but Tweeted this Tuesday morning:

