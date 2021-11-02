Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic returns to Richmond Raceway Complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic is making its return to the Richmond Raceway Complex.

The event will take place at the complex located on 600 E. Laburnum Avenue on the following dates:

Nov. 5: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 6: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 7: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be artists and craftsmen from more than 20 states and will feature contemporary, traditional treatments of pottery, fine art, jewelry, baskets, and more.

Admissions prices are as follows:

Adults: $9

Children (6-12): $1

Admission is good all three days with free return passes

To purchase tickets click here.

