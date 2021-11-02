Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Police say the suspect (left) left the scene in a dark-colored SUV (right).
Police say the suspect (left) left the scene in a dark-colored SUV (right).(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery at a 7-Eleven.

The robbery occurred at 9113 Jefferson Davis Highway around 3:57 a.m. on Nov. 2.

According to police, a suspect entered the store with a firearm and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned black man, 20-25 years old, 6′2″ tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark jacket, light-colored pants, and a camouflage mask.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield police arrested 17 men who face a total of 32 charges in a two-day child sex sting.
Chesterfield police arrest 17 men in online child sex sting
In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along...
Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver who died after vehicle slid into water in Chesterfield identified
David Sparks, 52, of Spotsylvania was arrested and charged with felony distribution of a...
Man arrested after months-long investigation leads to over $850,000 in drugs, weapons, other items
Morgan Bullock, 22, of Midlothian received her training from the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance.
VCU student makes history as first African American woman to join Riverdance after viral TikTok

Latest News

Hanover County Public Schools holding job fair
Hanover County Public Schools
Hanover schools’ to hold meeting discussing transgender policies
Richmond Election Director Keith Balmer says early and absentee ballots are being counted first...
Richmond Precinct makes final preparations ahead of Election Day
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Richmond man dies after being accidentally electrocuted while working on a house