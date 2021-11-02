Chesterfield police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery at a 7-Eleven.

The robbery occurred at 9113 Jefferson Davis Highway around 3:57 a.m. on Nov. 2.

According to police, a suspect entered the store with a firearm and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned black man, 20-25 years old, 6′2″ tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark jacket, light-colored pants, and a camouflage mask.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

