Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

3-year-old found severely malnourished; parents arrested

The child was brought to a hospital where it was determined the child weighed 11 pounds.
From Left: Derrick George, 36, and Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, are both charged with one count...
From Left: Derrick George, 36, and Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, are both charged with one count each of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.(SPD | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are facing child cruelty charges following a disturbing discovery on Monday, Nov. 1.

Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30 and Derrick George, 36, are both charged with one count each of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Larue Street regarding a medical emergency. At the home, officers made contact with EMS workers who were providing medical assistance to a 3-year-old. According to Shreveport police, the child was severely malnourished and in poor health.

The child was brought to a hospital where it was determined the child weighed 11 pounds.

Marshall and George were taken to the Shreveport police complex for questioning and then both booked in the Shreveport City Jail.

DCFS was contacted and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield police arrested 17 men who face a total of 32 charges in a two-day child sex sting.
Chesterfield police arrest 17 men in online child sex sting
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Richmond man dies after being accidentally electrocuted while working on a house
David Sparks, 52, of Spotsylvania was arrested and charged with felony distribution of a...
Man arrested after months-long investigation leads to over $850,000 in drugs, weapons, other items
In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along...
Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver who died after vehicle slid into water in Chesterfield identified

Latest News

Minor hiccups at some polling locations
Minor hiccups at some polling locations
‘Who would do something like that?’: Neighborhood wakes up to racist vandalism on sidewalk
‘Who would do something like that?’: Neighborhood wakes up to racist vandalism on sidewalk
Richmond voters weigh in on casino referendum
Richmond voters weigh in on casino referendum
Most voters report ease at the polls on Election Day
Most voters report ease at the polls on Election Day
What's at stake on Election Day
What's at stake on Election Day