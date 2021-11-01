Youngkin holds final rally in Central Va. ahead of Election Day

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds filled an airplane hangar at Richmond Executive Airport Monday afternoon as Republican Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin made his final stop in the Richmond area ahead of Election Day.

Youngkin told the crowd of at least 200 people that they have a defining moment to redirect the future of Virginia.

“This is a moment for Virginians to push back in the left liberal progressive agenda and take our Commonwealth back,” he said.

Prior to Youngkin’s arrival, former Gov. Jim Gilmore and Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard spoke about the need for more conservative leadership in the Commonwealth.

The Gubernatorial candidate said over the last few months his campaign has transformed into a movement by parents, farmers and others who make up the state of Virginia, like Allison Spiller.

“We are so energized, and I can’t wait to share my experience with friends and family,” Spiller said. “It makes me want to go knock on some doors and put up some signs.”

During his nearly 30-minute address, Youngkin made several promises for what he hopes to accomplish on his first day as governor, including cutting the cost of living.

“We will declare the largest tax rebate in the history of Virginia,” he said. “We will eliminate the grocery tax. We’re going to suspend the gas tax; gas is too expensive.”

Beyond quality of life, Youngkin also hit hard on education.

“We’re going to raise expectations in schools and then we’re going to fund in the largest education budget in the history of Virginia,” he said. “We’re going to raise teacher salaries, we’re going to fund into facilities. We’re going to fund special education programs because Virginia’s kids with disabilities have suffered mightily during this pandemic.”

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’ve come from, you want an equal opportunity for all your children with education,” Spiller said.

Youngkin promising to create 20 new innovative charter schools across Virginia in order to “close the gap” when it comes to education. Additionally, as the controversy surrounding critical race theory continues, Youngkin promised to ban it from being taught in school.

“We will not teach our children to view everything through a lens of race,” he said. “We’re all created equally, and to teach our children to divide everyone through a lens of race, call one group oppressors and one group victims and pit them against another is not right.”

Improving the economy was also a promise made by the businessman turned political newcomer.

“We’re going to give small business a 12-month tax holiday; you keep your gains, you keep your income,” Youngkin said. “I want you to grow and hire people. We’ve got to get workforce training going so we have people who will go back to work.”

That vow especially important to business owner Ed Whipple.

“It’s just hard finding employees because a lot of people aren’t going back to work,” Whipple said. “It’s just hard getting people to come in to work.”

Youngkin added his team has a plan to generate 400,000 new jobs over four years, fostering 10,000 new start-up companies.

Many supporters in attendance were hopeful about turning Virginia red this election year.

However, Youngkin did acknowledge how the Gubernatorial race is neck and neck currently with Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe.

Polls are set to open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

