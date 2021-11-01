Woman expected to recover after being shot in Petersburg
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman is expected to recover after a shooting in Petersburg.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on West Wythe Street.
The female victim is expected to recover. There is no word yet on possible suspects.
Anyone with information should call the police at 804-861-1212.
