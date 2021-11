Virginia Beach Police search for missing teen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Beach Police are asking for the public’s help after a teenager has gone missing.

Madison Wolf, 16, was last seen on Nov. 1 at her home on Brinkley Court in Virginia Beach.

Police say her clothing description is unknown. Madison is 5′5, 150 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Virginia Beach Police Department.

