VCU Police searching for three individuals for state property damage, traffic infractions

Both VCUPD vehicles sustained damage and needed repairs.(VCU Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals in connection to traffic infractions and state property damage.

Police say at 11:38 p.m., the individuals were riding an ATV and two dirt bikes erratically on and around the Monroe Park Campus Friday night.

While in the area, one of the ATV drivers struck the driver’s side mirror of a VCU Police patrol vehicle on the 700 block of W. Main Street. The individual struck the mirror again, drove the wrong way on Main Street, and kicked the driver’s side mirror before all three left the area.

Then, the ATV driver struck the passenger side mirror of a second patrol vehicle in the 1000 block of W. Main Street.

VCU security footage showed the ATV and dirt bike drivers ignoring traffic signals at the intersection of North Laurel and West Franklin Streets.

Both of the VCUPD vehicles needed repairs for the damages sustained.

To view, the camera footage of the incident click here.

