Valentine Museum to host events highlighting the voices, values represented in Richmond’s public artworks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Valentine Museum will be hosting two events exploring the voices and values represented in Richmond’s public artworks.

On Nov. 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the museum will host a virtual panel discussion highlighting the community’s artistic responses to last year’s social justice protests and monument removals.

Then on Nov. 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Edward Valentine Sculpture Studio will open for the first time since March 2020. The museum says they will be asking for the public’s feedback on the museum’s process to reinterpret the Studio of Richmond’s Lost Cause artist Edward Valentine.

Bill Martin, Director of the Valentine spoke about the importance of feedback from the public.

“Insights from the public are critical to ensuring that the future exhibit and programming represents the voices and values of the Richmond community,” Martin said.

The virtual panel is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Panelists include:

Hannah Ayers and Lance Warren, producers of “How The Monuments Came Down”



Free Egunfemi Bangura, founder of Untold RVA and co-organizer of the George Floyd Memorial Hologram Project



Alex Criqui and Dustin Klein, light-based installation artists of Reclaiming the Monument



Sesha Moon of the JXN Project and coordinator of Illuminating Legacies



Nigel Richardson with the Afrikana Independent Film Festival and coordinator for Her Flowers



Sam Schwartzkopf with the City of Richmond and coordinator of the Freedom Constellation banners now mounted on City Hall.



For the studio opening, guests will be able to provide feedback and ideas that will be reconsidered in the final redesign of the space. Ideas will also be considered for an exhibition scheduled to open in 2023. Light refreshments will be provided and parking will be available at the Valentine and nearby.

