Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

US will make large firms give paid time off for vaccinations

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government will require companies with at least 100 workers to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and paid sick leave to recover from effects of the shots, a Biden administration official said Monday.

Those requirements will be part of a pending federal rule that will spell out how large employers will meet a requirement that workers be vaccinated or tested regularly for the virus.

The White House budget office has completed its review of the rule being written by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is expected to be released this week.

The rule – issued under emergency standards to respond to the pandemic -- will cover firms with 100 or more employees, regardless of how many are located in any particular spot.

“Covered employers must develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, unless they adopt a policy requiring employees to choose either to get vaccinated or to undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work,” a Labor Department spokesperson said Monday. The rule “also requires employers to provide paid time to workers to get vaccinated and paid sick leave to recover from any side effects.”

The official said that the Office of Management and Budget completed its review of the OSHA rule on Monday, and the rule will be published in the Federal Register “in the coming days.”

The spokesperson declined to give further details, saying that the administration “will provide further updates when we have more information. "

Separately, the administration will give federal contractors broad authority on how to treat employees who refuse to be vaccinated, according to guidelines that the White House issued Monday.

Under an executive order that President Joe Biden issued in September, contractors have until Dec. 8 to ensure that employees are fully vaccinated. The order has met resistance from some workers at large employers with federal contracts, including American Airlines and Southwest Airlines. The CEO of Southwest said his airline would not fire anybody for refusing to get the shots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last seen on Oct. 30 after attending a sporting event. If you see her, call Chesterfield County...
Chesterfield Police: missing, runaway teenager found safe
Morgan Bullock, 22, of Midlothian received her training from the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance.
VCU student makes history as first African American woman to join Riverdance after viral TikTok
In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along...
Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia
Threats made against Loudoun school board members.
Loudoun school board member steps down following threats

Latest News

Dorsean Johnson
Man charged after firing 11 rounds at person in parking lot
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden calls this decade decisive for fighting climate change
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver who died after vehicle slid into water in Chesterfield identified