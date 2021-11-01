Tickets now available for Children’s Museum’s Legendary Santa

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets are now available for the general public for visits with Legendary Santa at the Children’s Museum.

In an effort to minimize crowds, there will be no walk-up visits again this year. Timed tickets must be reserved ahead of time.

There will also be virtual appointments available.

People trying to purchase tickets are urged to be patient, as increased web traffic may cause the site to run slowly.

