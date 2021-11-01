Healthcare Pros
Tickets now available for Children’s Museum’s Legendary Santa

The Children’s Museum’s Legendary Santa is returning for its 85th year.
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets are now available for the general public for visits with Legendary Santa at the Children’s Museum.

In an effort to minimize crowds, there will be no walk-up visits again this year. Timed tickets must be reserved ahead of time.

There will also be virtual appointments available.

People trying to purchase tickets are urged to be patient, as increased web traffic may cause the site to run slowly.

For more information about this event and to get a ticket, click here.

